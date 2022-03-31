Insider Selling: London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells 23,579 Shares of Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider David Schwimmer sold 23,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,865 ($103.03), for a total value of £1,854,488.35 ($2,429,248.56).

David Schwimmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

On Tuesday, March 22nd, David Schwimmer sold 2,799 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,772 ($101.81), for a total value of £217,538.28 ($284,959.76).

Shares of LON:LSEG traded up GBX 40.40 ($0.53) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 7,952.40 ($104.17). The company had a trading volume of 914,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,160. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a one year low of GBX 6,230 ($81.61) and a one year high of GBX 8,298 ($108.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of £44.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,223.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,229.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($98.24) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.44) to GBX 9,200 ($120.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.99) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised London Stock Exchange Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 8,600 ($112.65) to GBX 9,300 ($121.82) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,092.50 ($119.11).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.