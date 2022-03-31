Insider Selling: Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $2,123,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MAIN traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.94. 5,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,597. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 114.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.86%.

MAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 516.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 155,303 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,432,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 234.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 125,787 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after buying an additional 113,098 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,613,000 after buying an additional 109,719 shares during the period. 17.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

