Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells 700 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total transaction of $406,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Bedi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

On Friday, February 18th, Christopher Bedi sold 239 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total value of $135,264.44.

On Monday, February 14th, Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total value of $91,461.46.

On Friday, January 28th, Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total value of $370,083.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $573.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of 503.50, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $560.68 and its 200 day moving average is $612.51. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,117,096,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,778,000 after acquiring an additional 556,871 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after acquiring an additional 553,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.