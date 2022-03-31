Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells 10,694 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $593,089.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.78. 1,151,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,560. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.42. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $85.65.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
