Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $127.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of IBP stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.49. 4,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,842. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.89. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $86.07 and a twelve month high of $141.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.25.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 22.44%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,034,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,497,000 after buying an additional 90,724 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,728,000 after buying an additional 121,055 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

