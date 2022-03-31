Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on Integra Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.25.
ITR remained flat at $C$1.78 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 28,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,103. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26. Integra Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.74 and a 52 week high of C$4.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.
Integra Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
