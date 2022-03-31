Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Short Interest Up 28.6% in March

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Integrated BioPharma stock remained flat at $$0.83 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33. Integrated BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99.

Get Integrated BioPharma alerts:

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.59 million during the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a return on equity of 53.01% and a net margin of 11.87%.

Integrated BioPharma, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and sales of vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products. It operates through the following segments: Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.