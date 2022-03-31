Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Inter Parfums have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company is benefiting from brand strength for a while. This was seen in fourth-quarter 2021 net sales, which grew year over year. During the quarter, the company’s Europe-based and U.S.-based operations registered sales growth compared with 2019’s level. Inter Parfums has impressive product launches in the pipeline. Management is also on track to expand its business through new licenses or acquisitions. However, Inter Parfums is facing difficulty in sourcing components and finished products. The company stated that its first-quarter 2022 U.S. sales might get hampered owing to some shipping-related issues. Supply chain disruptions are leading to higher costs of raw materials. Inter Parfums has also been battling escalated SG&A expenses for a while.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Inter Parfums stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.88. 132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,990. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.90. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $197,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,645 shares of company stock worth $465,415 in the last 90 days. 44.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 465,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 435,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,842,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 342,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,589,000 after purchasing an additional 81,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

