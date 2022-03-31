Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ICE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $134.35 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.58.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $1,231,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

