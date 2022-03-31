International Paper (NYSE:IP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

IP stock opened at $46.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.59. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 211.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in International Paper by 107.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

