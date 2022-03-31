International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of IP opened at $46.39 on Thursday. International Paper has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.59.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

