Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Short Interest Update

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,000 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the February 28th total of 236,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE IPI opened at $80.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.71. Intrepid Potash has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $93.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.07.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 92.42%. The company had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $658,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,956 shares of company stock worth $9,881,704 over the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 82,906 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intrepid Potash in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intrepid Potash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

