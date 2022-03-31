Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Gap Down to $84.36

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.36, but opened at $79.30. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $73.14, with a volume of 3,251 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on IPI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.07.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $35.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 69,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $4,290,014.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,956 shares of company stock valued at $9,881,704 in the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

