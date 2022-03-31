Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PIZ stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 18,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,786. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $43.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 64.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after buying an additional 164,032 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 357,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

