Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Stake Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSJ opened at $112.39 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $169.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.40 and a 200-day moving average of $128.80.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

