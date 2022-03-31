Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

IVZ opened at $23.42 on Thursday. Invesco has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,040,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,731,090 shares of company stock worth $141,098,716. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter worth about $396,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Invesco by 4.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Invesco by 5.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Invesco by 10.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco by 83.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

