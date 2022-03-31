Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at about $905,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of PSCH traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,811. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.33. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $146.65 and a 12 month high of $199.32.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.