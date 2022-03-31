Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Investar in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Investar’s FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 2.27%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investar in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

ISTR opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $196.82 million, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.59. Investar has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $23.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter valued at $3,167,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,228,000. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Investar by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 703,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,494,000 after purchasing an additional 83,904 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin bought 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,314 shares of company stock worth $46,759 in the last quarter. 10.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About Investar (Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.