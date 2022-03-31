Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75.

Investors Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ISBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. The business had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Investors Bancorp news, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $5,223,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 21,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $360,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,901,272. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

