Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 11,582 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 919% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,137 call options.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $581.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $18.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.70% and a negative net margin of 255.58%. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heron Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.46.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

