IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. IonQ updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE IONQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,740,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,621. IonQ has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th.
About IonQ (Get Rating)
IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IonQ (IONQ)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.