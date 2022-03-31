IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. IonQ updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE IONQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,740,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,621. IonQ has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,247,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,959,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

