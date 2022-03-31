IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading 5.6% Higher

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $13.06. 98,751 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,369,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,581,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,109,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,029,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)
IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.
