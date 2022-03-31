Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $41.28

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. (OTCMKTS:IOFB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.28 and traded as low as $41.13. Iowa First Bancshares shares last traded at $41.15, with a volume of 6,600 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $45.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46.

Get Iowa First Bancshares alerts:

Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter.

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental organizations in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and non-owner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iowa First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iowa First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.