Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Trading 5.8% Higher

Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF – Get Rating) shares were up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.30 and last traded at $46.30. Approximately 50 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.75.

Separately, Societe Generale lifted their target price on Ipsos from €50.00 ($54.95) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Ipsos alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.92.

Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for companies and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery, and information activation.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.