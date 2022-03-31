IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.39.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $231.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $189.15 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.01.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

