iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.33 and last traded at $36.24. 113,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 162,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.49.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average is $37.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMTM. Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,048,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 118,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 60,779 shares in the last quarter.

