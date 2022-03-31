iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Update

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the February 28th total of 249,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 599,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,952,000 after purchasing an additional 62,682 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 42,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,249,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:INDY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.16. The company had a trading volume of 52,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,067. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.00. iShares India 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $41.30 and a twelve month high of $53.83.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

