iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 852,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 56,306,047 shares.The stock last traded at $45.40 and had previously closed at $45.84.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average is $48.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $365,022,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327,100 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,630,000 after buying an additional 3,127,687 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $141,569,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,184,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

