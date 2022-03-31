iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the February 28th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,049,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 72,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,801,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,610,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 22,970 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

NASDAQ EUFN opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.