iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $281.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $238.34 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

