iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) Trading Down 2%

Shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Rating) were down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.02 and last traded at $31.16. Approximately 22,528 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.79.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average is $31.32.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVAL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $627,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 54.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 582,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after acquiring an additional 24,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $259,000.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.