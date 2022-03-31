iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) Trading Down 2%

Shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Rating) were down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.02 and last traded at $31.16. Approximately 22,528 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average is $31.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVAL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $627,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 54.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 582,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after acquiring an additional 24,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $259,000.

