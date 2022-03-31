iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDU. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.11. The company had a trading volume of 71,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,255. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average is $84.04. iShares US Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $91.11.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

