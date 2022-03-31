Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Down 18.7% in March

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the February 28th total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Steven Winfield Knerr sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $66,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Everett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $54,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $11,624,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.99. 24 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,454. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.75 million, a P/E ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

