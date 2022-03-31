Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.99. 24 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,454. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $113.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, Director William H. Everett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $54,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steven Winfield Knerr sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $66,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Issuer Direct by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Issuer Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Issuer Direct (ISDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.