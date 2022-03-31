Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Up 58.0% in March

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,291,200 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the February 28th total of 817,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,456.0 days.

ISUZF stock remained flat at $$13.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Isuzu Motors has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12.

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

