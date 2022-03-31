J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $153.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.67. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $134.68 and a 1-year high of $181.71. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 0.58.
In other news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,238,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,166,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 553,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,415,000 after buying an additional 126,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,993,000 after buying an additional 86,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 162,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after buying an additional 65,332 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.
