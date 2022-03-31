J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM opened at $134.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.