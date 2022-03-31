J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,417 Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of IBUY stock opened at $67.81 on Thursday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $130.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.62.

