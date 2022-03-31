J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $59,000 Investment in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth $84,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 22.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 20.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.04 on Thursday. Sotherly Hotels Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $34.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96.

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

