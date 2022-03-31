J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Global Payments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Global Payments by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $137.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.95. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.03. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.20.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

