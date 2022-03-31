J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 150.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 21.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Shares of GNL opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -761.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNL shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.76.

Global Net Lease Profile (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.