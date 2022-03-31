J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 2,075 Shares of Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Redwire were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Redwire during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Redwire during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Redwire during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwire during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in Redwire during the third quarter valued at about $973,000. Institutional investors own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RDW opened at $7.96 on Thursday. Redwire Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01.

Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

