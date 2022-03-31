J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 442 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,326 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.
First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.26. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.11. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 50.73%.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
