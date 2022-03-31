Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.400-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.71 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.250 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup reissued a top pick rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.14.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.33. 30,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,622. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.90%.

In related news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $842,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,430 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,313,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,242,000 after purchasing an additional 138,430 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Jabil by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 670,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,160,000 after buying an additional 114,277 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,538,000 after purchasing an additional 62,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,381,000 after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 34,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

