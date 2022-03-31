Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JAGGF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.32. 35,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,877. Jaguar Mining has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $240.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46.
Jaguar Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jaguar Mining (JAGGF)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.