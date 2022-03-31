Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JAGGF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.32. 35,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,877. Jaguar Mining has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $240.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jaguar Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.