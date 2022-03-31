Janney Capital Management LLC Buys 6,646 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,947 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 55.8% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,079,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $599,081,000 after acquiring an additional 301,672 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 190.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $615,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 40.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $518,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,657 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Cowen reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

