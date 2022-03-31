Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,093 Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 690,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,069 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 475,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 27,231 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $951,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

