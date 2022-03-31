Janney Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,234.5% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $107.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.60. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.97 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

