Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 3,913 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $33,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,112,721,000 after acquiring an additional 157,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,261,155,000 after purchasing an additional 179,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,229,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,653,000 after purchasing an additional 227,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,173,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower stock opened at $250.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.53.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

