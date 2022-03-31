Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 7,813 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $30,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS stock opened at $90.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.45. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $161.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.76.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

